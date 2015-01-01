|
Lasky NV, Peterson S, Wilcox P, Fisher BS. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(5): 723-745.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study uncovers nuances in the range and frequency of adolescent school-based victimization experiences, focusing on the gendered nature of these experiences. A concentration on indicators of criminal opportunity reveals unique predictors of pathways to single-time, poly, and repeat victimization within the school domain.
gender; Latent class analysis; opportunity theory; polyvictimization; repeat victimization; school-based victimization