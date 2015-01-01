Abstract

Stress-related theories suggest exposures to stressful situations affect mental health, substance use, and other behaviors. Youth involved in the juvenile justice system demonstrate greater risk of exposure to stress-related experiences. The present study estimated a structural equation model (SEM) to explore gender differences in family problems, stress-related experiences, depression, substance use, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) among justice-involved adolescents.



RESULTS indicated gender differences. Males demonstrated a significant association between family problems and stress, family problems and drug problems, and stress and depression, marijuana use, and STI status. Females demonstrated significant associations between the stress factor and family problems, drug problems, and elevated depression. Implications for the findings are discussed.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en