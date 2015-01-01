|
Citation
|
Wareham J, Dembo R, Krupa J, Faber J, Terminello A, Cristiano J. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(6): 819-846.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Stress-related theories suggest exposures to stressful situations affect mental health, substance use, and other behaviors. Youth involved in the juvenile justice system demonstrate greater risk of exposure to stress-related experiences. The present study estimated a structural equation model (SEM) to explore gender differences in family problems, stress-related experiences, depression, substance use, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) among justice-involved adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; gender; juvenile offenders; mental health; trauma