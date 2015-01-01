SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Depraetere J, Vandeviver C, Keygnaert I, Vander Beken T. Vict. Offender 2021; 16(6): 847-868.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15564886.2020.1860175

unavailable

Scholars have established various risk factors that increase the risk of sexual victimization (SV) among college students. However, little research has focused on gender norm conformity as a risk factor of SV. Addressing this gap in the literature, we conducted a study with 322 men and 815 female university students. Over 51% of women and 23% of men indicated experiencing some form of SV in their lives. Logistic regression analyses revealed various gender differences and established that gender norms predict SV while controlling for established risk factors. We discuss these findings and their implications for prevention measures of SV.


alcohol; drugs; male victims; risky sexual behaviors; Sexual victimization

