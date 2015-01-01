Abstract

According to general strain theory (GST), individuals engage in deviant behavior to reduce feelings of negative affect that occur because of strain. In this paper, we examine the relationship between a unique type of strain - sexual violence victimization - and several deviant outcomes. Drawing on GST, we hypothesize that sexual violence victimization will increase the odds of substance abuse, alcohol use, and violent/aggressive behavior and that feelings of anger, anxiety, and depression will mediate the relationship between these factors. To test these relationships, we use data from the Kaplan Longitudinal and Multigenerational Study.



RESULTS indicate that sexual violence victimization increases all three types of deviant behavior. Negative affect, however, does not mediate the relationship. We discuss potential explanations and suggestions for future research.

Language: en