|
Citation
|
Sanaullah. Violence 2021; 2(1): 43-64.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article explores the Taliban's insurgency (2007-2009) in Swat Valley (northern Pakistan) and the multiple meanings of violence in this context. A thematic analysis of data collected through qualitative fieldwork finds that the violence experienced by the victims was understood in three ways: physically as bodily harm, psychologically as terror and fear, and socially in the form of humiliation and dishonor. By delving into the experiences of civilians, the article offers a victim-centered approach and argues that instances of violence were characterized by harm as a "core referent." It further argues for a context-specific understanding of harm and explicates that this notion is also determined by the local culture of Swat Valley, Pashtunwali.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
harm; Pakistan; Pashtunwali; physical violence; psychological violence; social violence; Taliban; victims