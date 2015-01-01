Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is any behavior that involves intentional use of physical, emotional, and sexual force between two persons in intimate relationship. Although under-reported, it can wreck the lives of the sufferers. This study examined the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related lockdown on IPV and its relationship with various sociodemographic variables and clinical variables. This study was conducted using an online survey portal. A total of 271 subjects responded to structured sociodemographic and clinical proforma, Coronavirus Anxiety Scale (CVAS), Arizona sexual experience scale (ASEX), and composite abuse scale (revised short form) (CAS-SF). The CAS-SF scores before and during lockdown were analyzed and were subjected to subgroup analysis across the sociodemographical variables. Correlation measures of age, income, ASEX, and CVAS with scores of CAS-SF before and during lockdown were assessed. CAS-SF scores during lockdown were significantly higher than before lockdown. There were no differences in the CAS-SF scores across gender and sexual orientation. Subjects who lost their jobs during lockdown scored higher on CAS-SF scores. Our study confirms the rise of IPV during the COVID-19-related countrywide lockdown. Limited generalizability, cross-sectional methodology, and recall bias are the major limitations of the study.