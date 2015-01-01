|
Duron JF, Williams-Butler A, Liu FYY, Nesi D, Fay KP, Kim BKE. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2021; 19(4): 384-401.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have long been recognized for negatively influencing individual outcomes such that each additional ACE exposure increases the risk for negative health and behavioral outcomes. Little is known, however, about how the more recent accumulation of ACEs occurring in follow-up periods influence global functioning considering the past accumulation of ACEs reported at baseline by justice-involved adolescents. Participants were 851 adolescents who completed the Northwestern Juvenile Project (NJP), a longitudinal survey. OLS regression models were used to examine the influence of follow-up and baseline ACEs on the functional impairment of youth.
childhood adversity; functional impairment; justice-involved youth; psychiatric diagnosis