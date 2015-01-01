SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Buckley L, Reveruzzi B, Dingli K, Chapman RL, Sheehan M. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(6): 894-912.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0044118X20914171

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study evaluated the injury prevention program, Skills for Preventing Injury in Youth (SPIY) for Year 9 students (aged 13-14 years). The aim of SPIY was to reduce adolescent injury by reducing engagement in risk-taking behaviors. A randomized controlled trial was conducted and data analyzed with 32 schools, N = 2,739 students at baseline. Students' self-reported injury prior to the commencement of SPIY and at 6 and 12 months after the program concluded. For those with few protective factors at baseline, there was less increase in alcohol-related injuries and a decline in violence-related injuries for intervention compared with control students.

FINDINGS showed the SPIY program can be effective in reducing adolescent injury for those with few promotive factors.


Language: en

Keywords

evaluation; injury; risk-taking behavior

