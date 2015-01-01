|
Wang K, Zhang A, Zheng H, Kim Y, Padilla Y. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(6): 913-933.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Adolescent health has a significant influence as individuals transition to adulthood and can have lifelong effects on well-being. In addition to well-established structural determinants of health such as racism and poverty, proximal determinants of adolescent health illuminate on the health effects of the daily circumstances of adolescents. Guided by the proximal determinants of adolescent health theory, we examined the association between adolescents' self-rated health and multiple domains of proximal determinants, including family relations, peer relationships, school environment, and neighborhood environment. Using data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, we analyzed 3,444 adolescents who were 14 to 15 years old.
Language: en
health; neighborhood context; parent support; peers; socioeconomic status