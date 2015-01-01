Abstract

There are no nationally representative estimates of the prevalence of dating abuse-related stalking and harassment. We analyzed data collected from 320 twelve- to 18-year-old U.S. youth. Youth with dating experience were asked whether a dating partner had ever spied on or followed them, damaged something that belonged to them, or gone through their online accounts. The prevalence of lifetime stalking and harassment victimization was 48% and the prevalence of perpetration was 43%. Latinx boys were at elevated risk for dating abuse-related stalking and harassment perpetration and victimization. Among girls, younger age, being marijuana use and living in a neighborhood with an elevated crime rate were associated with perpetration, and younger age, being Black, and marijuana use were associated with victimization. Interventions that prevent less severe and indirect forms of dating abuse are warranted.

