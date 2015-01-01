|
Citation
Mulvey KL, Gönültaş S, Hope EC, Hoffman AJ, Distefano C, Irvin MJ, Carlson R. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(6): 979-1000.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Youth victimization and aggression are common in adolescents' everday lives. This study examines relations between youth cognition and reasoning around bullying and possible responses to bullying, peer nominations related to youth roles in the bullying ecology and self-report experiences of perceived racial discrimination using latent class analyses. Participants included 6th (n = 423) and 9th (n = 392) grade adolescents in the United States (49.1% female). Five distinct classes emerged: Typical, Uninvolved, Challengers, Experiences Discrimination, and Experiences Discrimination and Involved. Furthermore, participants in these classes reasoned about the acceptability of youth aggression and about their likelihood of different responses to youth aggression in distinct ways.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; aggression; bullying; latent class analysis; peer nominations; social-cognition