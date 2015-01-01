Abstract

The aim of this study was to understand and interpret women's domestic violence and its multiple dimensions with a qualitative method and interpretive phenomenological approach, using in-depth interview tools. The statistical population of this study was all "women referring to the family court" of Shahid Bahonar Judicial Complex in Tehran who were selected using purposive sampling and after interviewing 25 women who were abused. Saturation arrived. The research results showed; From the perspective of the women surveyed, violence has been used against them in three ways; Physical violence, institutional / legal violence and economic violence. In physical violence, the perpetrators, most of whom were husbands, inflicted bodily harm on the women under investigation by hitting or throwing something. In institutional or legal violence, the legislature eliminates some of women's rights and legally uses some form of legal violence. In economic violence, the third type of violence is the lack of decision-making by women or the permission of women to participate in economic affairs and the right to encroach on property.