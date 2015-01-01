Abstract

Driving anger and roadway aggression have previously been conceptualized using attributional theory, the theory of planned behavior, and the general aggression model (GAM) framework. The current study builds on these findings, testing the applicability of the attribution-of-blame model of perceptions of injustice and expanding existing models of retaliatory driving aggression to include unjust world beliefs and sensitivity to injustice. A sample of 269 participants from a large urban Canadian university viewed five animated driving scenarios (i.e., a queuing violation, a dangerous turn in front of oncoming traffic, selfish parking behavior, misuse of a high occupancy vehicle lane, and a driver failing to stop at a red light). Prior to viewing each scenario, a brief written description of the scenario was provided to each participant and read aloud by the experimenter. After viewing each scenario, participants completed a questionnaire regarding their attributions, emotions, and anticipated behavior in response to the animated scenario. After viewing all animated videos, participants completed a second questionnaire that assessed individual differences and demographic variables. Consistent with the GAM, structural equation and mediation analyses identified a significant path from individual differences (i.e., belief in an unjust world and driving injustice sensitivity), through internal states (i.e., perceptions of injustice and anger), to retaliatory aggressive driving.



RESULTS of this study found consistent paths between factors which were significant across all five scenarios and may therefore be generalizable to other driving situations. Other pathways were found to influence only a selection of the five scenarios, suggesting that they may be situation specific.



RESULTS provide support for possible intervention strategies that can be employed by driver education programs to reduce aggressive driving.

