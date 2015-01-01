Abstract

Suicidal behavior (SB) spectrum is nuclear in the clinic and management of Borderline Personality Dis- order (BPD). Although in recent research papers non-suicidal self-injury behavior (NSSI) and suicidal behavior (SB) differ in intentionality, frequency and lethality; these two behaviors have been described concurrently with a controversial distinction. Few works talk about the reason for the co-occurrence between both entities in the psychiatric population in general and in BPD in particular. The aim of the report is to analyze the link between SB and NSSI in BPD.

Language: en