Abstract

Benzene is a common industrial chemical and an important environmental pollutant. In addition, exposure to benzene may cause injury to the nervous system, in vivo. However, few clinical cases of benzene-induced injury to the nervous system have been reported. Therefore, the present report highlights a case of benzene poisoning, presenting as status epilepticus. The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with a coma after experiencing seizures 7 hours ago. He had a history of exposure to paint containing benzene. In addition, cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed extensive bilateral signal abnormalities in the cerebral white matter. The level of the benzene metabolite was also high in the urine. Consequently, the patient was diagnosed with benzene poisoning and status epilepticus, after which he received nerve nourishment, enteral nutrition, mechanical ventilation, and other supportive measures. He regained normal consciousness and motor ability, 1 month after treatment. The patient was also followed-up for 15 months and it was shown that he had returned to normal life without neurological and psychological deficits. Moreover, cranial MRI showed that the lesions had disappeared. This case therefore indicated that benzene poisoning should be considered if the patient has a clear history of exposure to the chemical, presents with seizures and has extensive signal abnormalities in the white matter, revealed by MRI examination. Additionally, early diagnosis and effective supportive treatment can guarantee a favorable prognosis for benzene poisoning.

