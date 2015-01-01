|
Hier DB, Obafemi-Ajayi T, Thimgan MS, Olbricht GR, Azizi S, Allen B, Hadi BA, Wunsch DC. Biomark. Res. 2021; 9(1): 70.
34530937
BACKGROUND: The use of blood biomarkers after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has been widely studied. We have identified eight unresolved issues related to the use of five commonly investigated blood biomarkers: neurofilament light chain, ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase-L1, tau, S100B, and glial acidic fibrillary protein. We conducted a focused literature review of unresolved issues in three areas: mode of entry into and exit from the blood, kinetics of blood biomarkers in the blood, and predictive capacity of the blood biomarkers after mTBI.
Concussion; Mild traumatic brain injury; Blood biomarkers; CT scan; GFAP; Kinetics; NF-L; Return to sport; S100B; Tau; UCH-L1