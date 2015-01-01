|
Rowe PL, Bryant AL, Paterson KL. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2021; 13(1): 113.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Ankle sprains are the most commonly reported injury in netball. Approximately four in five netball athletes will sustain an ankle sprain, up to half will go on to sustain recurrent ankle sprains, and nine in ten report perceived ankle instability. Historically, prevention and management strategies of ankle sprains and injuries have been investigated for a variety of sports, however, no literature reviews have investigated these in netball athletes, or compared these with current best-practice within the literature. Therefore, this scoping review aims to understand how netball athletes currently prevent and manage ankle sprains and to compare these approaches with best-practice recommendations.
Prevention; Management; Rehabilitation; Return to sport; Ankle injuries; Ankle sprains; Chronic ankle instability; External ankle support; Netball