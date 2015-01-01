Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine whether the terrorist attacks occurring in Paris on November 2015 have changed benzodiazepine use in the French population.



DESIGN: Interrupted time series analysis. SETTING: National population-based cohort. PARTICIPANTS: 90 258 individuals included in the population-based CONSTANCES cohort from 2012 to 2017. OUTCOME MEASURES: Benzodiazepine use was evaluated according to two different indicators using objective data from administrative registries: weekly number of individuals with a benzodiazepine delivered prescriptions (BDP) and weekly number of defined daily dose (DDD). Two sets of analyses were performed according to sex and age (≤50 vs >50). Education, income and area of residence were additional stratification variables to search for at-risk subgroups.



RESULTS: Among women, those with younger age (incidence rate ratios (IRR)=1.18; 95% CI=1.05 to 1.32 for BDP; IRR=1.14; 95% CI=1.03 to 1.27 for DDD), higher education (IRR=1.23; 95% CI=1.03 to 1.46 for BDP; IRR=1.23; 95% CI=1.01 to 1.51 for DDD) and living in Paris (IRR=1.27; 95% CI=1.05 to 1.54 for BDP) presented increased risks for benzodiazepine use. Among participants under 50, an overall increase in benzodiazepine use was identified (IRR=1.14; 95% CI=1.02 to 1.28 for BDP and IRR=1.12; 95% CI=1.01 to 1.25 for DDD) and in several strata. In addition to women, those with higher education (IRR=1.22; 95% CI=1.02 to 1.47 for BDP), lower income (IRR=1.17; 95% CI=1.02 to 1.35 for BDP) and not Paris residents (IRR=1.13; 95% CI=1.02 to 1.26 for BDP and IRR=1.13; 95% CI=1.03 to 1.26 for DDD) presented increased risks for benzodiazepine use.



CONCLUSION: Terrorist attacks might increase benzodiazepine use at a population level, with at-risk subgroups being particularly concerned. Information and prevention strategies are needed to provide appropriate care after such events.

Language: en