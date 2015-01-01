Abstract

This article describes the rate of suicidal ideation (SI) across three timepoints among treatment-seeking patients recently discharged from psychiatric hospitalization-a group that is at ultrahigh-risk for suicide. Retrospective chart review was used to quantify the rate of SI in 252 consecutive patients discharged to a post-hospital mental health clinic. Data include patients' lifetime history of SI, SI at the time of hospital intake, and SI at post-hospital outpatient clinic intake, as well as demographics and diagnosis. Overall, 67% of the sample reported a lifetime history of SI, 49% reported SI during hospital intake, and 6% reported SI at post-hospital clinic intake. Age was the only variable associated with history of SI (p = .04), with younger patients more likely (OR = 1.85) to report a history of SI. These results may help inform the development of interventions for the population of ultrahigh-risk patients being discharged from hospital after psychiatric care.

