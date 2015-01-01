SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adhikari R, Manduva D, Malayala SV, Singh R, Jain NK, Deepika K, Koritala T. Cureus 2021; 13(8): e17166.

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.17166

34532191

Vaping is the process of inhaling an aerosol produced by heating a liquid or wax containing substances such as nicotine, cannabinoids (e.g., tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol), flavoring, and additives (e.g., glycerol, propylene glycol). The presence of air or gas in the mediastinum is pneumomediastinum. We present a rare case of vaping-induced spontaneous pneumomediastinum. A young 20-year-old female patient with a history of vaping and no past medical history presented with acute chest pain to an emergency room. The urine drug screen was positive for cannabinoids. Imaging studies - chest x-ray and computed tomography of the chest - showed pneumomediastinum. The patient was discharged after a day of observation and counseling to quit vaping.


cannabinoids; e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (evali); e-cigarette smoking; e-smoking; effects of vaping; electronic nicotine delivery systems; electronic nicotine delivery systems (ends); flavors; pneumomediastinum; spontaneous pneumomediastinum

