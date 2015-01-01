Abstract

BACKGROUND: The sociocultural norms moderating alcohol consumption in Nigeria were more permissive for men than women in the traditional era. Alcohol use among young people was taboo, and intoxication among men who occupy drinking spaces was punished. In contemporary Nigeria, heavy drinking and the 'culture of intoxication' are reified features of some young people's leisure lives.



METHODS: Drawing on the intersections of pleasure and intoxication, this study explores the interplay between deliberate heavy drinking and the positioning of intoxication experiences as pleasurable. We conducted 53 semi-structured interviews and 3 focus groups (N = 26) with 18-24-year-old youths in Benin City, Southern Nigeria.



RESULTS: Participants deliberately pursued heavy drinking and intoxication to experience 'altered bodily effects', to know the feelings of intoxication, and to master extreme drinking levels. Other explanations given for 'determined drunkenness' included fun and excitement. Participants sought pleasurable experiences of drinking through repeated deliberate drunkenness or by taking large quantities of spirits. 'Loss of control' experiences were described as fun and exciting, and participants laughed when friends showed them videos of their 'passing out' experiences. Gendered alcohol 'providing' rituals in peer networks that facilitated intoxication and loss of consciousness were used to enact friendships. Providing drinks for friends and consuming large quantities conferred a higher status on the buyer and drinker, respectively. Friendship networks performed double-edged roles by instigating heavy drinking and providing care for inebriated members.



CONCLUSION: The emerging drinking culture in Nigeria suggests that the cultural prohibitionist approach to young people's drinking should be reconsidered. Policymakers should implement public health interventions that promote low-risk drinking practices to mitigate the risks of heavy drinking and intoxication.

