Abstract

INTRODUCTION: : Risk perception can affect safety behaviors. The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between safety behaviors and risk perception among cement factory workers.



METHODS: : This study was conducted on all 236 workers of a cement factory in Bijar, Iran. Three valid questionnaires were used, namely a sociodemographic and job-related questionnaire, a risk perception questionnaire, and a safety behaviors questionnaire. The data were analyzed using the χ2 test and the multiple linear regression analysis.



RESULTS: The mean of participants' age was 38.1 (±8.4) years. The level of risk perception was high among 60.6% of participants, and moderate among 33.1% of them. Additionally, 67.8% of participants had diligent engagement in safety behaviors. The results of the study revealed that job type, experience with workplace events, and engagement in safety behaviors had a significant positive relationship with risk perception.



CONCLUSIONS: : This study shows that risk perception, safety training, and supervision have a significant positive relationship with the engagement in safety behaviors.‏ The findings of this study can be used in designing workplace interventions to reduce occupational dangers. Motivational strategies are suggested to encourage workers to use personal protection equipment.

Language: en