Abstract

This study describes hand fracture and dislocation injuries in terms of anatomical distribution, incidence and impact on playing time in registered professional adult male players of all 18 First Class England and Wales County Cricket clubs over a five-year period from 2010-2014. Prospectively collected injury surveillance data for 1(st) and 2(nd) Team matches (Twenty20, One day and four-day) and training were analysed. There were 109 hand fractures and 53 dislocations. Hand injury was commonest during fielding (60%, 98/162) compared to batting, bowling or wicket-keeping. Exposed parts of the hand including tips of all digits, the index finger, thumb ray and little finger ray were most frequently injured with 78% (125/160) of all injuries where anatomical location was recorded. Match injury incidence for batsmen was highest in four-day matches (0.071 injuries per 1000 overs batted) but for other player roles it was highest in Twenty20 matches (0.587 per 1000 overs bowled). Player unavailability for selection to play was incurred in 82% (89/109) of hand fractures but only 47% (25/53) of dislocations. This study clarifies the hand fracture and dislocation injury burden for this population.

Language: en