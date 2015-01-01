Abstract

Elder mistreatment is a risk factor in the life satisfaction of older adults, yet understanding of its underlying mechanisms remains limited. This study investigates the mediating role of emotional closeness and loneliness in the association between elder mistreatment and life satisfaction. A sample of 8,717 Chinese older adults is obtained from the 2018 China Longitudinal Aging Social Survey.



RESULTS reveal that emotional mistreatment has a negative effect on the life satisfaction of older adults. Moreover, emotional mistreatment is associated with a low level of emotional closeness and a high degree of loneliness, which further decreases life satisfaction. However, emotional closeness with children did not significantly mediate the association between physical mistreatment and life satisfaction. This study advances the comprehension of the influencing path on how elder mistreatment affects the life satisfaction of older adults. Implications for policy and intervention programs are discussed.

Language: en