Abstract

We report a Case of a medical professional, with a very good knowledge of emergency medical devices, who committed suicide using defibrillator pads to electrocute. The decedent attached the defibrillator pads in the standard position on his chest and manually connected the terminals to an extension cord through an additional switching device. When he switched on the device, electricity passed through his heart. The autopsy showed attached defibrillator pads and severe skin burns beneath it. Scene findings were consistent with suicide. The cause of death was electrocution and manner of death was suicide. Suicide by electrocution is uncommon and suicide by electrocution using defibrillator pads has not been reported in English literature.

