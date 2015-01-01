SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nguyen MP, Gannon NP, Miller AN. J. Orthop. Trauma 2021; 35(Suppl 5): S45-S47.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/BOT.0000000000002227

unavailable

Falls are the leading cause of injuries for geriatric patients, causing significant morbidity and mortality. Orthopaedic surgeons should take an active role in decreasing patient falls, improving patient bone health, and initiate care to prevent subsequent fracture. In this manuscript, we outline 5 areas for orthopaedic surgeons to intervene and prevent the next fall: (1) patient education; (2) modifying environment/home safety measures; (3) medical fall risk assessment; (4) bone health evaluation and optimization; and (5) physical/occupational therapy.


Language: en
