Abstract

CASES: Two patients presented with medial chest pain and deformity after high-speed motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) in which they were restrained drivers. Physical examination revealed retraction of the pectoralis major from the sternum on resisted adduction and internal rotation of the arm. MRI confirmed tears of the pectoralis major from the sternal origin. Both patients underwent delayed surgical repair with excellent results.



CONCLUSION: Tears of the pectoralis major at the sternal origin are rare injuries that can result in significant deformity and pain. Surgical repair, even in a delayed fashion, can result in excellent patient outcomes.

