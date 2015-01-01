|
Nwajei A, Ibuaku J, Esievoadje S, Olaniyan F, Ezunu E. Niger. J. Clin. Pract. 2021; 24(9): 1385-1390.
BACKGROUND: In recent times, Nigerian media have carried multiple reports of violent and traumatic social vices. These are well-known trigger factors for fear, worries, and anxiety for corp members and their families. Core member's presentations at the NYSC primary care clinic are commonly triggered by change in environmental, biological, and psychosocial factors which invariably affect their social and occupational functioning. AIMS: The objective of the study was to screen for depression symptoms among young recent Nigerian graduates with the view of further evaluating those positive on screening test with subsequent diagnostic tests.
Adolescent; Humans; Nigeria; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Depression; *Anxiety; *Depression/diagnosis/epidemiology; Anxiety Disorders; fresh Nigerian graduates; Mass Screening; socio-demographic factors