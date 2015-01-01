Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent times, Nigerian media have carried multiple reports of violent and traumatic social vices. These are well-known trigger factors for fear, worries, and anxiety for corp members and their families. Core member's presentations at the NYSC primary care clinic are commonly triggered by change in environmental, biological, and psychosocial factors which invariably affect their social and occupational functioning. AIMS: The objective of the study was to screen for depression symptoms among young recent Nigerian graduates with the view of further evaluating those positive on screening test with subsequent diagnostic tests.



METHODS: The survey was conducted on 327 participants of the April 2017 batch of graduates during the Delta State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp period in Issele-Uku, Delta State, Nigeria. They were requested to complete a self-administered questionnaire comprising of 2 sections (i) Socio-demographic profile and (ii) Patient-Health Questionnaire -9 (PHQ-9) - a Depression screening tool.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression symptoms in the study was found to be 57.2%. Family size (P < 0.001) and sibling rank (P < 0.001) were the socio-demographic factors found to be related to depression. Independent predictors of depression were family size and sibling ranking.



CONCLUSION: The study found the prevalence of depression symptoms among young adults to be 57.2% which is quite high. Family size and sibling rank were found to be independent risk factors.

