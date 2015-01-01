SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hu Y, Bai Y, Pan Y, Li S. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 305: e114198.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2021.114198

Cyberbullying is a category of bullying that occurs in the digital realm/medium of electronic text. In this study, we used meta-analysis to explore the relation between cyberbullying victimization and depression. We investigated 57 empirical studies from 17 countries (74 effect sizes and 105, 440 participants). The results showed that there was a significant positive relation between cyberbullying victimization and depression (r = .291, 95% CI = [.246,.335]). Moreover, we found that gender, age and publication year significantly moderated the relation between cyberbullying victimization and depression.


Adolescent; Depression; Meta-analysis; Cyberbullying victimization

