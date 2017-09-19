Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a common and disabling condition developing in one of four survivors after an earthquake. Brief and self-reported validated measures for assessing PTSD symptom severity are necessary to improve care access and assess disorder progress and treatment response. Therefore, we evaluated the psychometric properties of the PTSD-Checklist for the DSM-5 (PCL-5) of 20-, 8- and 4-item in patients that sought specialized mental health services after a catastrophic earthquake that stroke Mexico on September 19th, 2017. The internal consistency of 20-, 8- and 4-item PCL-5 was adequate (≥.7). Using the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) as a reference, signal detection analyses revealed a PCL-5 score of 27 as optimal (sensitivity = .96, specificity = .73) for identifying probable PTSD cases. The shortened versions highly correlated with the full PCL-5 and had comparable diagnostic utility. Our results indicate that the 20-item PCL-5 and the abridged versions can effectively identify possible PTSD cases. The 8-item version has better psychometric properties and more consistent diagnostic utility across time and civil populations. These measures must be evaluated in independent samples to corroborate their utility in different populations and regarding diverse traumatic events.

Language: en