|
Citation
|
Lindhorst TP, Casey EA, Willey-Sthapit C, Toews B. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This exploratory study examined the flow of research evidence through systems that address intimate partner violence (IPV), including victim services, law enforcement, and criminal justice organizations. Qualitative interviews with representatives of these disciplines assessed how respondents define, acquire, and share research evidence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; cross-sector collaboration; use of research evidence