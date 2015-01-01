Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To study the association of depression and suicidal ideation with parenting style in adolescents.



METHODS: The cluster sampling method was used to select 6 195 junior and senior high school students in Xinxiang City of Henan Province, China, from 2014 to 2018. The survey tools included a general social information questionnaire, the Parental Bonding Instrument, and the Kutcher Adolescent Depression Scale (11 items). A multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to identify the association of depression and suicidal ideation with parenting style in adolescents.



RESULTS: There were 6 194 valid questionnaires in total, including 2 586 boys (41.75%) and 3 608 girls (58.25%), with a mean age of (16.4±1.9) years (range: 11-20 years). Among these 6 194 students, 1 333 (21.52%) had depression, and 508 (8.20%) had suicidal ideation. Depression in adolescents was positively correlated with maternal control (OR=1.059, P<0.001) and paternal control (OR=1.061, P<0.001), but negatively correlated with maternal care (OR=0.937, P<0.001) and paternal care (OR=0.917, P<0.001). Suicide ideation in adolescents was positively correlated with maternal control (OR=1.110, P<0.001) and paternal control (OR=1.076, P<0.001), but negatively correlated with maternal care (OR=0.895, P<0.001) and paternal care (OR=0.914, P<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Parental care may decrease the risk of depression and suicide ideation, while parental control may increase the risk of depression and suicide ideation in adolescents.

Language: zh