Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study sought to examine the association between labor union presence and return to work after occupational injury or illness (RTW) among workers in South Korea.



METHODS: We analyzed the first (2018) and second (2019) wave data from the Panel Study of Workers' Compensation Insurance in South Korea. The cohort consisted of 3,294 workers who had suffered occupational injury or illness and completed their convalescence by 2017. We examined whether RTW was associated with the presence of labor unions in the workplace at the time of the occupational injury or illness occurred.



RESULTS: Compared to workers without labor unions, those with labor unions were more likely to report RTW (prevalence ratio: 1.35, 95% confidence interval: 1.20-1.51) after adjusting for potential confounders, including employment status, duration of convalescence, and severity of injury or illness.



CONCLUSION: This study found that labor union presence was associated with RTW among workers who suffered occupational injury or illness in South Korea.

