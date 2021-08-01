|
Citation
|
Collins AC, Adams N, Ostrander JD, Atkinson P, Atkinson TS. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is limited data on transporting small children in hip spica casts used to treat pediatric femur fractures. Specific challenges include the fixed position of the body in the casted position and the increased size of the child due to cast thickness. Additionally, children less than 2 years old are recommended to be rear facing during transportation. This traveling position requires seats that are specifically designed to accommodate the small size of the child as well as accommodate the rear facing position. While seats able to accommodate casted children are available, it is unclear if they provide adequate protection in side impact collisions for rear facing spica casted infants. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate traumatic injury metrics in a side impact collision model where a spica casted infant crash dummy was restrained in currently available car seats.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury prevention; Motor vehicle crash; Pediatric trauma; Pediatric femur fractures; Spica cast