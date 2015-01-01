|
OBJECTIVE: This paper presents the case of a traumatic tracheal rupture in a pediatric patient. The body of literature of the clinical features, evaluation, and management of this uncommon presentation is discussed. CASE: A 13-year-old boy sustained an intrathoracic tracheal rupture whilst playing Australian Rules football. He developed hallmark clinical features of air extravasation and was intubated prior to transfer to a tertiary pediatric center for further management. After a short trial of conservative management, his respiratory status deteriorated and he was taken to the operating theater for open surgical repair of the defect.
trauma; blunt force injury; pediatric airway; pediatric airway surgery; pediatric trauma; trachea; tracheal rupture; tracheobronchial injury