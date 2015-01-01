SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor A, Menon S, Grant P, Currie B, Soma M. Ann. Otol. Rhinol. Laryngol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Annals Publishing)

10.1177/00034894211046707

OBJECTIVE: This paper presents the case of a traumatic tracheal rupture in a pediatric patient. The body of literature of the clinical features, evaluation, and management of this uncommon presentation is discussed. CASE: A 13-year-old boy sustained an intrathoracic tracheal rupture whilst playing Australian Rules football. He developed hallmark clinical features of air extravasation and was intubated prior to transfer to a tertiary pediatric center for further management. After a short trial of conservative management, his respiratory status deteriorated and he was taken to the operating theater for open surgical repair of the defect.

CONCLUSION: Traumatic rupture of the trachea is a rare injury in children. This case demonstrates the dynamic nature of this serious injury and the need for multidisciplinary care in achieving the optimal outcome.

Keywords: Australian football


trauma; blunt force injury; pediatric airway; pediatric airway surgery; pediatric trauma; trachea; tracheal rupture; tracheobronchial injury

