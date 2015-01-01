Abstract

More than half of the Afghan population suffers from depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, including many survivors of conflict-related violence, yet only about 10 percent receive effective psychosocial therapy from the government. As a result of decades of bloodshed, many Afghans have sustained serious psychological traumas. Due to unfair social standards, women and girls confront additional challenges, and millions of Afghans have suffered psychologically as a result of 41 years of conflict. While effective mental health investment is vital, funds must be spent judiciously to ensure access to adequate assessment while also adhering to human rights standards. The global mental health crises caused by the lengthy political struggle, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, have collided in Afghanistan, worsening a complex humanitarian disaster and adding to the country's mounting mental health burden. Mental health is an issue that, at least in Afghanistan's current socio-political setting, requires immediate attention. While effective mental health investment is vital, funds must be spent judiciously to ensure access to adequate assessment.

Language: en