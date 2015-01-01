|
Citation
|
Thompson XD, Erdman NK, Walton SL, Broshek DK, Resch JE. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to examine neurocognition, postural control, and symptomology at multiple timepoints following concussion. We hypothesized that collegiate athletes would perform similar to or better than their baseline in terms of each outcome at both timepoints. RESEARCH DESIGN: This was a retrospective study of 71 collegiate athletes (18.3 ± 0.89 years old; 182.2 ± 10.05 cm; 84.2 ± 20.07 kg) to observe changes in outcomes from a previously established clinical protocol.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
recovery; balance; Neurocognitive function; postural control; symptoms