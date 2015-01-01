|
Citation
|
Zhang L, Simmel C, Nepomnyaschy L. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Studies have confirmed that income inequality is associated with compromised health and well-being. However, much less is known about the effects of county-level income inequality on risk of perpetrating child maltreatment, particularly for distinct types of child maltreatment. By utilizing recent national data over 10 years (2009-2018), our study explored the associations of county-level income inequality (i.e., Gini index and income quantile ratios) with child maltreatment rates, including both overall and specific types of maltreatment rates (i.e., physical, psychological, and sexual abuse and neglect) in the US. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We utilized data from approximately 902 US counties by linking the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System with the American Community Survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Poverty; Child maltreatment; County-level income inequality; Maltreatment type