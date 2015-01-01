Abstract

Soccer is one of the most popular sport, with many describing it as the "king of sports." In recent years, increased global participation in soccer has led to an inevitable increase in injury rates, especially in the lower extremities. Consequently, there is an increase in the epidemiology of soccer injuries, both in professionals and amateur athletes. The cause of an injury is multifactorial and depends on psychosocial, predisposing, intrinsic, and extrinsic factors. Also, contact with another player and non-contact injuries seem to be the most widespread mechanisms of injuries. The most common injuries recorded in soccer are ankle sprains and hamstrings injuries. More specifically, many studies have shown a correlation between the previous injury in lower extremities, weakness of abductors muscle, and psychosocial factors with the ankle sprain. Additionally, according to study results, injuries in adult men, adolescent men, and women during a match are higher than injuries during training. This narrative review aims to record the epidemiology of ankle injuries, risk factors, and the relationship between circadian rhythm, sleep, and injuries.

Language: en