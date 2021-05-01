Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal attempts are frequent during adolescence and concern the whole family, particularly parents whose role is crucial in provision of therapeutic support. Yet very few studies have been performed bearing on their lived experience. In this study, we will analyze the experience of parents after the suicidal attempt of their adolescent. PARTICIPANTS & METHODS: Qualitative study based on semi-structured interviews of 13 parents of teenagers followed in child and adolescent psychiatry for suicidal behavior. Interview included 5 to 6 open and conversational questions. We analyzed interviews, after transcription, using the Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis approach.



RESULTS: The parents' wellness and behavior are directly affected by their child's mental status. When they are informed of the suicidal attempt, they feel very deep sadness, in a form of initial distress which is part of the grieving process regarding their image of idealized parents. They feel anger against the teenager, their anger is also directed against family members and close friends as well as against caregivers. Given the uncertainty, they doubt their own educative and empathetic competences, and lack confidence in their capacity for providing help. They express their need for help and support with regard to understanding their child's suicidal attempt, with regard to the emotional turmoil they experience and in reinforcing their competencies as carers.



CONCLUSION: It appears that parents are extremely touched by their teenager suicidal attempt. They need a personal follow up, including familial medical care but also a personal space of support. Parents group, as well as psycho educative intervention, are also welcomed to give efficient method to lift their child.

