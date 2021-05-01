|
Boussat ML, Fourcade L, Mourouvaye M, Grandclerc S, Moro MR, Lachal J. Encephale (1974) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal attempts are frequent during adolescence and concern the whole family, particularly parents whose role is crucial in provision of therapeutic support. Yet very few studies have been performed bearing on their lived experience. In this study, we will analyze the experience of parents after the suicidal attempt of their adolescent. PARTICIPANTS & METHODS: Qualitative study based on semi-structured interviews of 13 parents of teenagers followed in child and adolescent psychiatry for suicidal behavior. Interview included 5 to 6 open and conversational questions. We analyzed interviews, after transcription, using the Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis approach.
Language: fr
Adolescents; Parents; Comportement suicidaire; Mental Health; Qualitative Research; Recherche qualitative; Santé mentale; Suicidal behavior