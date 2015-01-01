Abstract

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after stating he would 'commit suicide in a non-detectable way'. He was admitted with a severe necrotizing pancreatitis and acute kidney injury, evolving to multiple organ failure. His condition rapidly deteriorated, and he died 11 days after hospital admission. Postmortem histopathology confirmed fulminant necrotizing pancreatitis, acute tubular necrosis, cerebral edema, pericentral/midzonal hepatocellular necrosis and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Metabolites of 4F-MDMB-BINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, were detected in urine and serum collected at hospital admission. The same drug was found in a vapor fluid found in the man's apartment. As cannabis use has been etiologically linked to acute pancreatitis, we hypothesize that the more afferent and potent 4F-MDMB-BINACA could induce acute pancreatitis via stimulation of cannabinoid (CB)1-receptors. Alternatively, terminal fluorination could have induced a dose-dependent toxic effect on a wide range of cellular processes, leading to cell dysfunction and death. This is the first clinicopathological description of a lethal intoxication with 4F-MDMB-BINACA, following extensive vaping. Toxic effects could either relate to CB-receptor binding or to direct fluoride toxicity.

