Wendling-Keim DS, Hefele A, Muensterer O, Lehner M. Front. Pediatr. 2021; 9: e721585.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34540770
PURPOSE: The management and prognostic assessment of pediatric polytrauma patients can pose substantial challenges. Trauma scores developed for adults are not universally applicable in children. An accurate prediction of the severity of trauma and correct assessment of the necessity of surgical procedures are important for optimal treatment. Several trauma scores are currently available, but the advantages and drawbacks for use in pediatric patients are unclear. This study examines the value of the trauma scores Injury Severity Score (ISS), Pediatric Trauma Score (PTS), National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), and Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) for the assessment of the polytraumatized child.
outcome; glasgow coma scale; injury severity score; national advisory committee for aeronautics; pediatric polytrauma; pediatric trauma score