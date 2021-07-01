|
Citation
|
McCabe DJ, McGillis E, Willenbring BA. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bupropion is an antidepressant medication with expanding indications including smoking cessation, weight loss, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, seasonal affective disorder, and amphetamine dependence. Despite its increasing popularity among providers, it has a well-known narrow therapeutic window that can lead to delayed onset of symptoms with extended-release formulations and devastating consequences in overdose. We have noticed some patients misusing bupropion via insufflation, which added a layer of complexity with regards to the therapeutic application of the drug. This route of use created difficult decisions regarding clinical monitoring in these patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
substance misuse; psychiatry; antidepressants; bupropion; insufflation