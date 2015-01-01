|
Lawyer SR, Smith K, Thomas B, Pemberton S. J. Empir. Res. Hum. Res. Ethics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, University of California Press)
An evidence-based approach to research ethics is critical to ethical research but little is known about how trauma survivors-especially those from vulnerable populations-respond to laboratory-based trauma research. One hundred four incarcerated women (N = 64 rape survivors) reported their traumatic life experiences, listened to and responded to an audio recording of a dating interaction that culminates in a completed rape, and then reported their responses to their participation. Compared to the control group (N = 40), rape survivors (N = 64) had more posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms and these symptoms were associated with more emotional responding. Both groups showed a positive benefit-cost ratio with regard to their participation did not differ on their overall reactions to research participation. These findings suggest that laboratory-based trauma research methods are associated with consistently positive experiences, which can help inform researchers and institutional review boards about the risks and benefits of such research.
behavioral social science research; informed consent; prisoners; psychology; research ethics; research ethics committee/Institutional Review Board review; vulnerable populations