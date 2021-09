Abstract

This study aims to explore the association between parents parenting styles differences and lifetime suicidal ideation (LSI). The sample included 2598 Chinese medical students.



RESULTS showed that 10.5% of students reported LSI. Moreover, total differences in parenting styles (OR = 1.04, 95% CI = 1.02, 1.06), parental nurture rejects differences (OR = 1.11, 95% CI = 1.04, 1.18), parental emotional warmth differences (OR = 1.08, 95% CI = 1.03, 1.14), and parental overprotective differences (OR = 1.11, 95% CI = 1.06, 1.16), obtain a scholarship, physical disease and mental health were associated with LSI. The major finding reminds us of the importance of consistent parenting style for suicide prevention.

Language: en