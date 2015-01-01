Abstract

Soccer players have a high risk of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, a potentially career-ending event. ACL rupture has been linked with abnormal neuromuscular control in the lower limb. Additionally, heading the ball with the unprotected head during game play is increasingly recognized as a major source of exposure to concussive and sub-concussive repetitive head impacts. This article provides a hypothesis of potential connection of ACL injury with ball heading in soccer players. The study reviews literature sources regarding the impact of neurocognitive alterations after ball headings in ACL injuries. Poor baseline neurocognitive performance or impairments in neurocognitive performance via sleep deprivation, psychological stress, or concussion can increase the risk for subsequent musculoskeletal injury.

Language: en