BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a multi-system disorder that can impact on driving ability. Little is known about how these changes in driving ability affect people with PD, making it difficult for clinicians and carers to offer appropriate support.



OBJECTIVE: To assess patient views concerning the effect of PD on their driving ability, the impact of these changes and how they manage them.



METHOD: An online survey was created by a team of clinicians, people with PD, their carers, and representatives from Parkinson's UK. People with PD throughout the United Kingdom were invited to participate through Parkinson's UK's website, newsletter and Parkinson's Excellence Network email list.



RESULTS: 805 people with PD took part in the survey. We found that the loss of a driving licence had an adverse impact on employment, socialisation, travel costs and spontaneous lifestyle choices. Multiple changes in driving ability related to PD were described, including that impulse control disorders can have an adverse impact on driving. Changes in driving ability caused people to change their driving practices including taking shorter journeys and being less likely to drive at night. Participants advised managing changes in driving ability through planning, vehicle adaptions, maintaining skills and self-assessment.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the impact that changes in driving ability can have on the lifestyle of people with PD and reveals the strategies that individuals adopt to manage these changes.

