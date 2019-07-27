Abstract

IMPORTANCE: The association between online activities and youth suicide is an important issue for parents, clinicians, and policy makers. However, most information exploring potential associations is drawn from survey data and mainly focuses on risk related to overall screen time.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between a variety of online risk factors and youth suicide-related behavior using real-world online activity data. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: A matched case-control study was conducted from July 27, 2019, to May 26, 2020, with the sample drawn from more than 2600 US schools participating in an online safety monitoring program via the Bark online safety tool. For 227 youths having a severe suicide/self-harm alert requiring notification of school administrators, cases were matched 1:5 to 1135 controls on location, the amount of follow-up time, and general volume of online activity. EXPOSURES: Eight potential online risk factors (cyberbullying, violence, drug-related, hate speech, profanity, sexual content, depression, and low-severity self-harm) through assessment of text, image, and video data. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Severe suicide/self-harm alert requiring notification of school administrators; severe suicide alerts are statements by youths indicating imminent or recent suicide attempts and/or self-harm.



RESULTS: The 1362 participants had a mean (SD) age of 13.3 (2.41) years; 699 (51.3%) were male. All 8 online risk factors studied exhibited differences between case and control populations and were significantly associated with subsequent severe suicide/self-harm alerts when examining total direct and indirect pathways. These associations ranged from an adjusted odds ratio (aOR) of 1.17 (95% CI, 1.09-1.26) for drug-related content to an aOR of 1.82 (95% CI, 1.63-2.03) for depression-related content. When considering the total number of different types of online risk factors among the 8 measured, there was an exponentially larger risk of severe suicide/self-harm alerts; youths with 5 or more of the 8 risk factors present in their online activity had a more than 70-fold increased odds of subsequently having a severe suicide/self-harm alert (aOR, 78.64; 95% CI, 34.39-179.84).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: The findings of this study suggest that many discrete types of risk factors are identifiable from online data and associated with subsequent youth suicide-related behavior. Although each risk factor carries a specific association with suicide-related behavior, the greatest risk is evident for youths demonstrating multiple types of online risk factors.

