Ranney ML. JAMA Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.3509

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Two thousand six hundred twenty-nine.

That is the number of people hurt by a gun in 12 zip codes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, between 2014 and 2018, according to "Association of Neighborhood Gun Violence With Mental Health-Related Pediatric Emergency Department Utilization," by Vasan et al in this issue of JAMA Pediatrics.1 In the 2 most affected zip codes in this study, approximately 500 people (0.5% of these zip codes' population) were injured by a firearm over the 4 years. In other words, on average, someone in these zip codes was shot every 3 days. Imagine being a child in one of these zip codes. The chance of having had a friend, family member, or schoolmate injured is high...


Language: en
