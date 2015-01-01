SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shaik AR, Ahmad F, Miraj M, Alqahtani M, Alzhrani M, Alanazi A, Kashoo F. NeuroRehabilitation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/NRE-210144

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of falling for individuals with stroke is about twice that of healthy older adults. Lack of appropriate initiative to address the fear-related maladaptive behaviour can manifest itself in the form of loss of physical functions resulting in disability and handicap.

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effectiveness of the structured balance awareness program (SBAP) in improving the perceived balance confidence, and thereby modifying the fear-related maladaptive behaviour in post-stroke survivors.

METHODS: A randomized experimental control design was used on a sample of 97 post-stroke survivors aged between 55 to 75 years. The patients received either the SBAP or health awareness program (HAP) for eight weeks and were compared on Activities-specific Balance Confidence (ABC) Scale, Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and Falls Efficacy Scale International (FESI).

RESULTS: A paired t-test demonstrated statistically significant improvement among all the variables in the SBAP group. An independent t-test exhibited a statistically significant improvement on ABC (t = 2.57, p = 0.012 *), BBS (t = 3.32, p = 0.001 *) and FESI (t = 3.38, p = 0.001 *) in the SBAP group.

CONCLUSION: The study showed that the SBAP was effective in minimizing the fear-related maladaptive behaviour in post-stroke survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

Stroke; activities-specific balance confidence scale; balance awareness program; berg balance scale; falls efficacy scale international

